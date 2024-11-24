The event is hosted by the European Laboratory Research & Innovation Group (ELRIG), a leading European not-for-profit organization that exists to provide outstanding scientific content to the life science community

The Conference will feature scientific tracks covering not only therapeutic themes such as mechanisms of ageing and cell & gene therapy, but also more practical aspects of drug discovery encompassing advances in assay design, applications in high content imaging, target identification and disease modelling.

This year’s Scientific Content Partners are the Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult, the Royal Society of Chemistry, SBi2 and SLAS, all of whom are providing science tracks prepared by their community members. And in the middle of all this science there is the exhibition hall, which is a great opportunity to meet over two hundred drug discovery suppliers and to learn about all the latest products and services you can use in your research.