Sunday 24 November 2024

Drug Discovery

Visit event website
2 October 20243 October 2024
London, UKExCeL
Europe’s largest conference for the drug discovery community.

The event is hosted by the European Laboratory Research & Innovation Group (ELRIG), a leading European not-for-profit organization that exists to provide outstanding scientific content to the life science community

The Conference will feature scientific tracks covering not only therapeutic themes such as mechanisms of ageing and cell & gene therapy, but also more practical aspects of drug discovery encompassing advances in assay design, applications in high content imaging, target identification and disease modelling.

This year’s Scientific Content Partners are the Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult, the Royal Society of Chemistry, SBi2 and SLAS, all of whom are providing science tracks prepared by their community members. And in the middle of all this science there is the exhibition hall, which is a great opportunity to meet over two hundred drug discovery suppliers and to learn about all the latest products and services you can use in your research.

Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze