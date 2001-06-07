Drug majors growing sales teams in Japan

The world's major drugmakers are making moves to expand their presencein what is traditionally regarded as the second biggest global market, Japan. The country has become more open as a result of regulatory changes (Marketletters passim) and a pharmaceutical conference in Tokyo, hosted by UBS Warburg and reported by Reuters, has seen many of the top players outlining their plans for growth in Japan.

Eli Lilly Japan's president, Andrew Mascarenhas, said the company is hoping to increase its market share in the country over the next decade, and is aiming to become one of the top 25 firms there by 2005 and enter the top 10 by 2010. Currently, Lilly ranks 50th in Japan in terms of sales and holds a 0.6% market share.

Mr Mascarenhas said that Lilly has increased its number of medical representatives in Japan to 600 from 380 in 1999, ahead of the planned launch of three new products this year including Zyprexa (olanzapine), its treatment for schizophrenia. Within the next two years, the firm plans to add another 200 reps to its team, and he added that talks are underway with Japanese wholesalers in preparation for the launch of the blockbuster antidepressant Prozac (fluoxetine) in Japan, in 2003.