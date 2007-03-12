Drug safety tracking "failings" at FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration has found itself at the center of a row over claims that its adverse effect reporting system software wastes at least 45 minutes per day of agency administrators' time because of "dysfunctional" equipment. The allegations were made in a report, commissioned by the FDA but not made public, written by the Breckenridge Institute, a research and consulting firm. The FDA disputes the claims, arguing that the Wall Street Journal, which revealed the contents of the report, has reached "editorial conclusions based on misleading or incorrect facts."
According to the leaked document, the adverse response recording procedures are overwhelmed by over 400,000 reported incidents per year. The FDA is alleged to have "wasted" $25.0 million since 2003 trying to upgrade the reporting system, largely because of attempts to integrate all FDA regulated products (including both drugs and medical devices) on one system, instead of purchasing an "off-the-shelf" software product that would have cost $4.5 million in 2005. A new system is unlikely to be in place until 2009 at the earliest, according to the Breckenridge Institute.
Douglas Throckmorton, Deputy Director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said that, "based on what I know, those timelines were caused by the complexity of it, the need to get it right and the need to consider integration into a larger system."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze