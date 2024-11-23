Drugs Boost For Chinese Provinces

Over 50 national and foreign pharmaceutical firms have invested a totalof 3 billion renminbi ($360 million) in their activities in the Pudong New Area in eastern Shanghai in China, reports the China Daily Business Weekly. Among the largest companies in the region are Xian Feng Pharmaceuticals, Xin Ya Pharmaceuticals and Roche.

Xin Ya is reportedly the world's second-largest producer of vitamin B6. The Shanghai Roche Pharmaceutical Co is manufacturing and marketing antibiotics, vaccines and vitamins in the region.

Shanghai's drug industry has received 30 investment projects, with a total annual output value of 4 billion renminbi ($480.4 million) in the past five years.