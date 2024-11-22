Drugs Policy In Francophone Africa

The devaluation of the French franc at the start of 1994 and its consequences for the accessibility of drugs and therapeutic quality in French-speaking Africa is a major concern of the pharmaceutical industry in France, and was discussed at a conference organized by the French drug industry association SNIP, in April 1994.

Papers presented at the conference and the ensuing debates are now available in book form. They include: new conditions of access to drugs after the devaluation; the European Development Fund medicines policy; and the setting up and management of "social" drug lists. For further details and to obtain a copy, priced 165 francs (plus 20 francs p&p) contact: SEFEFIM, 25 rue de Montevideo, 75015 Paris, France.