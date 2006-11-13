DSM/Crucell open Perciva PER.C6 center

Biotechnology company Crucell NV and its technology partner, DSM Biologics, have opened their Perciva PER.C6 Development Center, a product of an earlier announced joint venture between the two Dutch companies. The official opening ceremonies will take place at the new facility, which is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.
According to the firm, Perciva was conceived and designed to further develop the PER.C6 cell line and provide turnkey solutions for the production of active proteins to licensees utilizing the PER.C6 human cell line in the biotechnology industry, which is currently valued at a $35.0 billion.
