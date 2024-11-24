DUPHAT-2024

Hosted for the past 28 years, DUPHAT has played an important role in the pharmaceutical industry of the MENA region. Initially conceptualized as a conference and exhibition to support the local market, it has become the leading regional educational and networking platform for leaders of the pharma sector.

The event brings the entire value chain of the pharma industry from the suppliers of raw material to the manufacturers of finished formulation, to distributors and pharmacy networks. The conferences provide a rich learning experience from industry leaders, researchers and peer interaction. The exhibition showcasing the industry’s innovations and generate business to its participants