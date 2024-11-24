Sunday 24 November 2024

DUPHAT-2024

7 January 20259 January 2025
Dubai, UAEDubai World Trade Center
MENA’s largest gathering of the entire pharmaceutical value chain – from suppliers, manufacturers, distributors to pharmacists.

Hosted for the past 28 years, DUPHAT has played an important role in the pharmaceutical industry of the MENA region.  Initially conceptualized as a conference and exhibition to support the local market, it has become the leading regional educational and networking platform for leaders of the pharma sector. 

The event brings the entire value chain of the pharma industry from the suppliers of raw material to the manufacturers of finished formulation, to distributors and pharmacy networks.  The conferences provide a rich learning experience from industry leaders, researchers and peer interaction. The exhibition showcasing the industry’s innovations and generate business to its participants

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




