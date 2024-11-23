DuPont Merck's Sustiva, New Findings

A single daily dose of DuPont Merck's investigational antiretroviralSustiva (efavirenz, also known as DMP 266) combined with Merck & Co's protease inhibitor Crixivan (indinavir) may be as effective as three- or four-drug anti-HIV cocktails, according to data presented to a scientific meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America in San Francisco.
Preliminary data show that Sustiva may help deal with resistance problems among patients. After 48 weeks of treatment, virus levels were undetectable in the bloodstreams of about 80% of the 59 patients involved in the trial, an equivalent success rate to drug cocktails.
Sustiva was originally developed by Merck & Co, but abandoned earlier this decade. DuPont Merck began development of the drug and has recently revealed that it has started an expanded access program for the drug in the USA to patients who have limited therapeutic options.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze