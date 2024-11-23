Dutch Drug Costs Up, But Growth rate Slows

Dutch medicine costs continued to rise in the last two years, but at a considerably slower rate than previously, says a report by management consultants KPMRG which has been sent to parliament by the Ministry of Health.
KPMRG says this was due to the introduction of the drug reimbursement system (GVS), the closing of Addendum 6 of the GVS to stop reimbursement of new drugs and a 5% price cut by the drug industry. Also, patient copayments fell from 55 million guilders in 1991 to something over 30 million guilders in 1994. Nevertheless, this will not prevent the government from introducing its controversial new drug price law (WGP) this year, with the aim of cutting drug spending by 700 million guilders ($435.1 million).
