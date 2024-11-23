Dutch Firm Acquires Pharmasol

Beres Industrial, a subsidiary of Beres Rt, a vitamins and mineral supplement producer in the Netherlands, is to purchase Hungarian firm Pharmasol, which produces pharmaceuticals, reports the MTI Econews service. Beres is said to have been attracted to Pharmasol by its 5% share of the Hungarian pharmaceuticals market and the fact that it is licensed to produce medicines. Beres currently leases production facilities for its tablets.
The purchase by Beres was approved by 97% of the Pharmasol shareholders, and Beres is thought to have paid around 370 million forint ($2.6 million).
