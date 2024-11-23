Dutch Pharma/Medical Supply Issues Conf

HCP Health Care Projects BV is organizing a seminar on JOZ, said to be the most important document coming from the Dutch Ministry of Health, in which it gives an overview of costs and finances of the country's health care in 1997. The meeting will be held Thursday October 10 at the Golden Tulip Hotel, in Zoetermeer near The Hague.

The seminar will focus on pharmaceutical and medical supply issues. Both are very hot topics as new pharmaceuticals are not accepted in the GVS reimbursement system (Marketletters passim) and the Ministry plans to budget medical supplies.

For further details on this meeting and registration, please contact Harry van der Schoor at HCP Health Care Projects BV, Verhutstiaan 18A, 3723 JRT Bilthoven, The Netherlands. Phone: +31 (0)30 2285261; fax: +31 (0)30 2251671; E-mail: hcp.bilthoven@pi.net.