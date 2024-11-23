Dutch Political Health Moves

A further round of deregulation measures has been announced by the Dutch cabinet, including some relating to health care professionals. Regulations in the sector will be examined with a view to freeing prices, increasing competition and improving hospital practices. This should lead to more appropriate use of resources without endangering the quality of care, says the government.
- The liberal VVD party in the second chamber of parliament has proposed a health care voucher system for people who cannot afford health insurance. Uninsurable risks would still be covered by the general law against particular costs of illness (AWBZ), but regular care would be covered by private insurance with a fee based on income. The sick funds would have to disappear, the VVD says.
