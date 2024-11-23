Dutch Sick Funds Criticized

Leader of the Socialist Party in the second chamber of the Dutchparliament Mr Wallage has attacked the Sick Funds Council for not exercising sufficient control over the funds.
The Socialists are drawing up proposals for the funds to be controlled by an independent institute. They note that some funds have interests in suppliers of medical products the funds, and it is not clear how the cash flows between them.
The leader of the Liberal Party, Mr F Bolkestein, says that the sick funds should disappear entirely, to be replaced by a compulsory private insurance scheme with income-dependent fees. He foresees competition between the insurers which would create a broader base of fees.
