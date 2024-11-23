Dutch Unit Of Centocor Expanding

Netherlands-based Centoco, a unit of US biotechnology company Centocor,is to invest 60 million guilders ($31.4 million) in the extension of production facilities at Leyden. The construction of a new building has recently started, and this will lead to the creation of an additional 60 jobs.

Centoco says it is active in developing genetic tests as well as drugs and, for the first time, now avails itself of strategic alliances with multinational pharmaceutical companies for marketing and sales of its products.

Examples of this are the agreement to commercialize the Centocor antiplatelet monoclonal antibody ReoPro with Eli Lilly, and Panorex, another MAb, which will be launched in cooperation with Glaxo Wellcome, local sources report.