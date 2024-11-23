E MERCK EXPECTS PICK-UP IN 1994

A marked recovery in the economy in 1994 for the Darmstadt-based pharmaceutical company E Merck is indicated, according to the chairman Joachim Langmann.
Merck's key business indicators have improved in the last few months, with sales up 8.1% to 1.86 billion Deutschemarks ($1.1 billion) in the January-April period. First-quarter profits have almost doubled over the same 1993 quarter.
Mr Langmann expects total 1994 sales to rise from 5.3 billion marks to 6 billion marks, with profits at 4%-5% of sales. Merck is to continue measures to improve efficiency, given that the sharp downturn last year will not be completely offset. Further jobs will go in Germany.
