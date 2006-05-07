Friday 22 November 2024

Early development of six pharma agents urged in Japan

7 May 2006

The early development of six pharmaceutical products in Japan has been recommended to their relevant manufacturers by the Study Committee on Usage of Unapproved Drugs at the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

The six products are: Schering-Plough's Noxafil (posaconazole), a treatment for invasive fungal infection which was approved in the European Union on October 25, 2005; Bristol-Myers Squibb's Orencia (abatacept), for rheumatoid arthritis in patients with an inadequate response to tumor necrosis factor antagonists and disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs, which was cleared in the USA on December 28, 2005; Celgene's Revlimid (lenalidomide), for anemia caused by myelodysplastic syndromes, which was oked in the USA on December 28, 2005; Astellas Pharma's Vaprisol (conivaptan), a euvolemic hyponatremia therapy which was approved in the USA on December 29, 2005; Swedish Orphan International's Orfadin (niticinone), for hereditary tyrosinemia type I, which was cleared in the USA and the EU in 2002 and 2005, respectively; and Genzyme's Myozyme (alglucosidase alpha), a treatment for Pompe disease, which was passed in the EU and the USA on March 29 and April 28 (see page 23), respectively.

Among these, a study for early development of Orfadin and Myozyme has been requested by academic societies and a patient group. Since Orencia is entering into Phase II clinical trials, safety of the drug should be closely watched, the study committee recommended to the MHLW.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze