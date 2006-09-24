EASD/ADA consensus urges 1st-line Glucophage treatment

German drugmaker Merck KGaA welcomed guildelines recommending that newly-diagnosed patients with diabetes should be treated with its drug Glucophage (metformin), unless it is contraindicated, in conjunction with lifestyle modification.
The new consensus statement from the American Diabetes Association and the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, released at a recent meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark, urges that initiation of metformin should no longer be delayed until lifestyle modification (weight loss and increased activity) fails to adequately control glycemia.
Traditionally, guidelines have recommended lifestyle change as the first step in intervention to reduce glycemia. However, the ADA/EASD expert panel recognized that, alone, this often fails to achieve or maintain metabolic goals.
