Eastern European Health Care News

Yugoslavia and Jordan have reached "a tentative agreement" to set upjoint pharmaceutical plants to produce children's medicines for sale in Jordan and for international export.

Oliver Potezica, head of a delegation from the Yugoslav states of Serbia and Montenegro, said four billion capsules could be manufactured in Jordan and exported to Yugoslavia. Also, a formal deal between Yugoslavia and several Jordanian drug firms will be signed soon, and Yugoslavia is ready to exchange expertise with Jordan in the medical and "health cure" areas.

- In Romania, Minister of Health Stefan Dragulescu has said that the 2.7% of 1997 Gross Domestic Product allocated for health care is insufficient, and that at least 4% must be allocated to ensure that health services do not decline, reports the Mediafax news agency.