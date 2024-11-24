Eccogene is dedicated to discovering safer and more effective oral therapies that can be used alone or synergistically with a GLP-1 receptor agonist to treat conditions beyond obesity.

Eccogene’s oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, ECC5004/AZD5004, is a potentially best-in-class asset, which was licensed to AstraZeneca. Eccogene also has clinical programs underway that target THR-β and SSAO, as well as preclinical programs targeting proven pathways, such as GIP.