Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Eccogene

A clinical-stage biopharma company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic cardiometabolic and inflammatory conditions.

Eccogene is dedicated to discovering safer and more effective oral therapies that can be used alone or synergistically with a GLP-1 receptor agonist to treat conditions beyond obesity. 

Eccogene’s oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, ECC5004/AZD5004, is a potentially best-in-class asset, which was licensed to AstraZeneca. Eccogene also has clinical programs underway that target THR-β and SSAO, as well as preclinical programs targeting proven pathways, such as GIP.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Eccogene News

$60 million AstraZeneca milestone payment for Eccogene
24 October 2024
AstraZeneca in-licenses novel agent for cardiometabolics and obesity
9 November 2023
More Eccogene news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze