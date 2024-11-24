The annual ECNP Congress is Europe’s premier scientific meeting for disease-oriented brain research, annually attracting around 6,000 psychiatrists, neuroscientists, neurologists and psychologists from around the world.

ECNP is an independent scientific association dedicated to the science and treatment of disorders of the brain. It is the largest non-institutional supporter of applied and translational neuroscience research and education in Europe.

Spanning the spectrum of human mood, behaviour, cognition and emotion, from basic science to clinical care, the ECNP Congress is Europe’s premier showcase for new research, treatments and technologies in applied brain science.