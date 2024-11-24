ECNP is an independent scientific association dedicated to the science and treatment of disorders of the brain. It is the largest non-institutional supporter of applied and translational neuroscience research and education in Europe.
Spanning the spectrum of human mood, behaviour, cognition and emotion, from basic science to clinical care, the ECNP Congress is Europe’s premier showcase for new research, treatments and technologies in applied brain science.
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze