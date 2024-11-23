Economics: The Threat To UK Pharmacy

Pharmacists in the UK should not face the future as dispensers of commodity chemicals at the lowest prices, but take their rightful place as key health care professionals in discussions about the needs of patients in a cost-effective health care environment, says Trevor Jones, director general of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.

He told the 1994 British Pharmaceutical Conference in London this month that to a large extent, pharmacists' traditional role in terms of their direct link with prescribers on treatment decisions is being usurped by those whose responsibilities or interests are solely related to health economics. While not denying the need for careful and proper economy in the provision of health care, he believes the presence of ever-more advocates between patient, prescriber and provider has shifted the balance of the arguments too far onto the scale of cost rather than the key issue of cost-effective, beneficial therapy.

As an example, Dr Jones quoted the recommendation of the parliamentary Committee on Health report on the National Health Service drugs budget (Marketletter July 25) to establish a National Prescribing List. "I know that I need not remind this conference that the blacklisting of prescribable medicines and the creation of a utilitarian, restricted National Formulary (even if a Committee could be properly composed to draw up such a list - which I doubt) will not serve the needs of patients adequately or appropriately," he said. Another example was the recent further proposals for the Selected List. Such blacklisting is not only a disincentive to further R&D, he said, but deprives NHS patients of the medicines they deserve.