ECR 2025 Congress

Europe’s largest congress for radiology and imaging brings together the entire ecosystem of science, innovation, and networking.

This year's scientific programme will delve into three key spheres – science, sustainability, and society – exploring how we can advance radiology, reduce its environmental impact, and make it accessible to those in need worldwide.

Attendees can experience a wide lineup, from popular favourites like the Image Interpretation Quiz and AI Theatre, to new highlights such as the ‘Imagers Fixing the World’ programme and Ask Me Anything sessions.