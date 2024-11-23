Ecuador: Allegations Against Former CEM Officials

Ecuador's Controller-General has established "a grave presumption of criminal responsibility" against two former directors of the country's State Drug Center, the CEM, namely Carlos Moncayo and Antonio Garcias, over imports of drug products said to be worth some $597 million.
It is also alleged the two were involved in political manipulation with regard to the drug imports, and that they "accepted arbitrary prices" which companies imposed on them. It is now being suggested by some media sources that this case means that the CEM is effectively "a dead letter."
