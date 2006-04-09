Friday 22 November 2024

Eden Biodesign and Onyvax in manufacturing accord

9 April 2006

Eden Biodesign, the operator of the UK National Biomanufacturing Centre, and Onyvax, a biotechnology company developing novel cancer therapies, have announced a commercial agreement whereby Eden will supply current Good Manufacturing Practice standard clinical manufacturing services to Onyvax for its Cell Vaccine program in ovarian cancer.

The NBC Access Fund, a L2.7 million ($4.7 million) fund launched by the Northwest Regional Development Agency will provide supporting finance for the program, which will take place at the NBC, in Speke, Liverpool. It is the first project to be awarded financial support.

The access funding allows Onyvax to take advantage of the leading development and manufacturing expertise of Eden Biodesign, which was appointed by the NWDA to run the NBC, a L34.25 million initiative to provide state-of-the-art biomanufacturing and development expertise to the UK's small and medium-sized enterprises and academics. The NBC opened for business in February 2006 and is set to become Europe's leading biopharmaceutical design center.

