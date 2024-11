A biopharma company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions.

The company's lead candidate is Sevasemten, an orally administered skeletal myosin inhibitor in late-stage clinical trials in Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies.

Additonally, EDG-7500 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other diseases of diastolic dysfunction, in Phase II clinical development as of Q3 2024.