Editek Gains US OK For Verdict Products

Editek of the USA has received pre-marketing clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for two of its Verdict products to test substance abuse, one-step Verdict THC (marijuana) and the Verdict barbiturates test.
These approvals follow pre-market clearances for its one-step Verdict cocaine and opiates tests, which all use the company's patented immunochromatographic technology. Editek has also filed an application with the FDA for its Verdict PCP test, whilst continuing development on its amphetamines test.
In addition, the company has seven EZ-Screen substance abuse tests on the market which include assays for cannabinoids, cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP and barbiturates, as well as the recently-cleared EZ-Screen Profile test which is the size of a credit card and which can test for all the aforementioned drugs in under 10 minutes.
