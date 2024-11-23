EGF For Diarrhea?

- Oral administration of epidermal growth factor can help prevent diarrhea and weight loss in rabbits infected with Escherichia coli, according to researchers from the University of Calgary in Canada. EGF is thought to inhibit bacterial colonization of the gut by interfering with the activity of digestive enzymes (sucrase and maltase) which are involved in the penetration of bacteria across intestinal cells. The researchers suggest that EGF may have a role both in humans and animals to prevent severe diarrhea, and have started trials in poultry, swine and cattle.