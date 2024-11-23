EGF For Diarrhea?

- Oral administration of epidermal growth factor can help prevent diarrhea and weight loss in rabbits infected with Escherichia coli, according to researchers from the University of Calgary in Canada. EGF is thought to inhibit bacterial colonization of the gut by interfering with the activity of digestive enzymes (sucrase and maltase) which are involved in the penetration of bacteria across intestinal cells. The researchers suggest that EGF may have a role both in humans and animals to prevent severe diarrhea, and have started trials in poultry, swine and cattle.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze