Egis Developing Business Abroad

Hungarian pharmaceutical comp-any Egis Gyogyszergyar is looking to strengthen its sales in eastern and western Europe this year. The firm is likely to acquire the eastern European network of Medimpex, the former Hungarian monopoly for foreign trade in pharmaceutical products, according to a report in New Europe.

This means that Egis could strengthen its sales in Russia, which is likely to be the key element of a successful sales strategy in the Commonwealth of Independent States, said the report.

The firm is also in a position to get access to new markets in western Europe as a result of its strategic alliance with French pharmaceutical firm Servier (Marketletter January 1 & 8).