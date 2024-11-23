Saturday 23 November 2024

Egyptian Drug Exports To Iraqi

17 February 1997

The first batch of Egyptian exports of medicines to Iraq is due to bedelivered this month, in line with a $3 million contract signed between the two countries in Cairo in January.

The Iraqi pharmaceutical authority had urged the Egyptian National Pharmaceutical Company to deliver the medicines speedily because of the Iraqi people's urgent need, the Egyptian Middle East News Agency reports. The company will receive payment directly from the United Nations Sanctions Committee in charge of paying war reparations and covering the costs of all Iraqi purchases of food and medicines.

.....But Not From Turkey So far, 29 countries and districts have offered to sell food and medicine to Iraq, which has suffered a six-year international embargo. However, press reports in the Turkish capital of Ankara say that out of 60 applications by Turkish firms to export pharmaceuticals to Iraq, the Iraqi government has approved only six, notes the Turkish EBA Newsletter.

