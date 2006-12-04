EHT 0202 upregulates production of beneficial peptide in AD

French drug and diagnostics discovery firm ExonHit Therapeutics says that its developmental drug candidate, EHT 0202, leads to the production of a blood protein that is directly linked to the drug's positive impact on the symptoms and progression of Alzheimer's disease.
EHT 0202, which was identified under the firm's collaboration with USA-based Allergan (Marketletter September 25), has been shown to induce the production of a neuroprotective peptide called sAPP alpha, which is known to decrease the formation of the beta-amyloid peptide aggregates that characterize the disease. The firm added that the drug, which has already been examined in a Phase I study in 100 healthy volunteers, is currently being assessed in Phase Ib trials in healthy elderly patients.
