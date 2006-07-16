Eisai challenges NICE on transparency

The UK subsidiary of Japanese drug major Eisai, and maker of the Alzheimer's disease treatment Aricept (donepezil), has announced its referral of the Information Commissioner to the Parliamentary Ombudsman for failure to address the refusal by the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) to make public key calculations behind its proposal to restrict the use of anti-dementia drugs on the National Health Service in England and Wales (Marketletters passim).
Despite recommending anti-dementia drugs for both mild and moderate AD in 2001, the NICE has now proposed that only patients with moderate disease be allowed to receive the medicines on the NHS.
Eisai says it has repeatedly asked for details of the mathematical model which the NICE used to assess various assumptions about price and effectiveness of treatment. After the Institute's persistent refusal to make these available, Eisai complained to the Information Commissioner, asking him to intervene. However, the firm says that his failure to act has promoted its decision to report the matter to the Parliamentary Ombudsman. Eisai UK's managing director, Paul Hooper, said: "it is disgraceful that NICE are using economic models which they refuse to make available for scrutiny by others."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze