Eisai Launches Aricept In The UK, Its Second Market

Eisai Europe, and copromotor Pfizer, have launched Aricept (donepezilHCl) in the UK, following approval of the product last month (Marketletter March 3). Aricept is a piperidine-based, reversible acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, indicated for the symptomatic treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. This is the second market for the product; it was made available in the USA at the beginning of the year (Marketletter January 27).

In Phase III clinical trials, Aricept was found to be well-tolerated and resulted in increased patient cognition and global functioning, according to the ADAS-cog and CIBI-C plus methods of measurement (Marketletter December 2, 1996).

Clinical trials did not indicate survival extension. However, Aricept was given to patients with well-established disease, says the company. If given at an earlier stage it may increase survival, it adds, although no data is available. However, Eisai stresses that the aim of the drug is essentially to decrease morbidity and increase the patient's quality of life, not to prolong survival.