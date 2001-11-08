Eisai 's Aricept for cerebrovascular dementia

Eisai of Japan has completed Phase II testing of its Alzheimer's drugAricept (donepezil) in the treatment of cerebrovascular dementia, a disease which occurs after cerebral thrombosis, and says it will file for approval for this indication with the US Food and Drug Administration in March 2002. Eisai is expecting sales of Aricept to reach around $745 million for the fiscal year to March 2002, but forecasts further growth for the product as there are more sufferers of cerebrovascular dementia than of Alzheimer's, reports Nippon Digital Communications.
