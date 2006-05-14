Eisai's E2012 to enter human Ph I AD trials

Eisai Medical Research, a US clinical research subsidiary of Japanese drugmaker Eisai, says it will initiate a Phase I clinical trial for E2012, a gamma secretase modulator that is being evaluated as a potential new treatment for Alzheimer's disease.
Eisai noted that this will be the first clinical trial of E2012 in people and pointed out that gamma secretase plays a role in the production of beta-amyloid, a major component of plaque in the brain, which is thought to be a cause of AD.
The agent is a New Chemical Entity discovered by Eisai and, in preclinical research, has shown some potential to reduce the production of beta-amyloid by modulating the function of gamma secretase.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze