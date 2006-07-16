Eisai sets up subsid in Singapore

Eisai Co, a leading Japanese drugmaker, has established a new pharmaceutical marketing subsidiary in Singapore, Eisai (Singapore) Pty Ltd (ESN), which has now launched a medicines import and marketing business in the island state.

Previously, Eisai's pharmaceutical import and marketing business in Singapore was handled by Eisai Asia Regional Services Pty, but the latter has recently transferred this business to ESN.

By launching operations with this new firm, Eisai says it aims to strengthen its business in Singapore and further contribute to patient satisfaction in the region.