Elan Acquires Sano In Deal Valued At $375 Million

Elan Corp, the international pharmaceuticals group based in Dublin,Ireland, is acquiring Sano Corp of the USA in an all-stock transaction which values Sano at $35.50 per share or approximately $375 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, each common share of Sano will be exchanged for 0.65 of an Elan American Depositary Security. After a one-time charge for the write-off of in-process R&D, Elan has said it expects the deal to be earnings neutral in 1998.

Strong Product Pipeline Sano, a developer of proprietary transdermal drug delivery systems, has no marketed drugs but received US Food and Drug Administration approval for one generic transdermal product in 1997. It currently has a portfolio of 15 products in various stages of development.