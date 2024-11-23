Elbit-Reddy Joint Venture In India

Elbit Medical Services of Israel and Dr Reddy's Group of India have announced the formation of a joint venture, Elbit International Medical Center. Dr Reddy's Group is a manufacturer of bulk drugs and exports penicillin, while Elbit Medical Services is a division of the Haifa-based Elbit Holding Group and operates about 30 medical centers worldwide.
The new venture will set up a chain of medical centers equipped with a range of diagnostic and therapeutic equipment. The first center, to be set up at a cost of $6 million, will open in the southern Indian city of Bangalore under the name of Elbit Diagnostic. The company will invest $80 million over the next three years in similar projects.
