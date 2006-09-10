Eli Lilly chief says eliminating barriers is crucial to increasing competitiveness

In a speech to the American Chamber of Commerce in Tokyo, Japan, pharmaceutical major Eli Lilly's chief executive officer, Sidney Taurel, made the case for a Japan/ USA economic integration agreement, and urged private groups to help lay the groundwork for such a free-trade deal, giving examples of benefits for pharmaceuticals.

He said: "the case that I will put before you can be summarized very quickly:

- Japan and the United States are alike in many ways - large, industrialized democracies with similar interests, goals, and principles regarding international trade;