Eli Lilly Opens New R&D Center In Canada

Eli Lilly Canada has officially opened its new state-of-the-art R&D center in at the firm's Scarborough, Ontario headquarters. The unit houses expanded R&D division, an analytical research laboratory and the firm's laboratory for bioanalytical research. The center has 100 scientists and support staff.

Nelson Sims, president of Eli Lilly Canada, said the center "creates new opportunities for our medical research team to compete globally. With the improved business environment created by Canada's enhanced intellectual property protection legislation, this C$25 million investment is only the beginning."