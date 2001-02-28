Eli Lilly's once-weekly Prozac gains approval from US FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Eli Lilly's ProzacWeekly (fluoxetine HCl), an enteric-coated formulation of the antidepressant which is indicated for the continuation treatment phase of major depressive disorder. The company notes that the new product is the only prescription medication approved for once-a-week administration in this setting.

"Prozac Weekly brings an element of choice into the long-term treatment paradigm" of depression, noted Gary Tollefson, vice president of Lilly Research Laboratories. The drug is intended for patients whose depressive symptoms have stabilized and who require continuing treatment to prevent relapse.

The product is due to be launched into pharmacies in the USA early this month, and comes in wallet-style packaging containing a four-week supply. Each pill supplies 90mg of fluoxetine, while the immediate-release daily version contains 20mg. Prozac Weekly will cost a little less than daily Prozac, at $63.00 for a month's supply at wholesale prices, compared to $71.26 for the daily formulation.