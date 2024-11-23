Eli Lilly's Raloxifene Increases BMD

Eli Lilly's selective estrogen receptor modulator, raloxifene, has beenshown to increase bone mineral density in women with postmenopausal osteoporosis, according to a study presented at the 19th annual meeting of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The one-year, placebo-controlled study looked at the effects of raloxifene (60mg and 120mg qd) in 143 patients, reports Reuters. All patients concomitantly received calcium and vitamin D supplements.

It was reported that at study end, patients in the treatment arms had a reduction in chemical markers of bone metabolism and an increase in bone density in both the hip and the forearm. In addition, serum cholesterol levels were reduced.