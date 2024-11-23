Saturday 23 November 2024

Eli Lilly Sets Up Center In Singapore

26 May 1996

US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has entered into an agreement with Singapore's Science and Technology Board (NSTB) and the National University of Singapore to establish a center of excellence for clinical pharmacology. The center will further enhance Singapore as a regional technology base for the pharmaceutical and health care industry, the company said.

Under the agreement, Lilly and the two local establishments will set up a joint venture. In addition to its share of the funding, Lilly will supply the center with capabilities in clinical pharmacology, clinical trial design, medical training, and information technology systems and software.

The NSTB is providing funding for the new facility and equipment that will be located on the campus of the university and adjacent to the university hospital. The clinical pharmacology center is expected to be operational in 1997, and will in time offer its services to others.

