Eli Lilly Sets Up Center In Singapore

US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has entered into an agreement with Singapore's Science and Technology Board (NSTB) and the National University of Singapore to establish a center of excellence for clinical pharmacology. The center will further enhance Singapore as a regional technology base for the pharmaceutical and health care industry, the company said.
Under the agreement, Lilly and the two local establishments will set up a joint venture. In addition to its share of the funding, Lilly will supply the center with capabilities in clinical pharmacology, clinical trial design, medical training, and information technology systems and software.
The NSTB is providing funding for the new facility and equipment that will be located on the campus of the university and adjacent to the university hospital. The clinical pharmacology center is expected to be operational in 1997, and will in time offer its services to others.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze