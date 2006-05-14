Friday 22 November 2024

Eli Lilly submits Cymbalta sNDA to US FDA

14 May 2006

US drug major Eli Lilly has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for Cymbalta (duloxetine HCl) for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder.

Every year four million US citizens ages 18-54 are diagnosed with GAD, the majority of whom are women. It is common for them to also experience other physical and mental disorders, including depression, eating disorders or substance abuse. Because GAD presents with a variety of symptoms, both anxious and physical, it can be difficult to diagnose although, when left untreated, symptoms may get progressively worse, the firm noted.

Cymbalta is already approved in the USA for the treatment of major depressive disorder and the management of diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, both in adults, but Lilly is also conducting Phase III studies on the agent in fibromyalgia, a chronic, often debilitating pain disorder characterized by widespread muscle aches, pain and stiffness in muscles, and frequently accompanied by fatigue and sleep disturbance.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze