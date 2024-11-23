"EMEA Annual" Not From EMEA

Highgrove Publishing is continuing to promote and publish what it calls The European Medicines Evaluation Annual 1996, which the European Medicines Evaluation Agency stresses has nothing to do with it.
The agency is investigating the possible abuse of the name "EMEA," and says it reserves the right to take legal action on the matter. The EMEA also notes that information concerning its directory, membership, press releases, general outline of the European drug registration system and other information on the agency's work, is readily available free of charge to the general public, and can be obtained on the Internet or from national authorities.
