EMEA Appointments

- The European Medicines Evaluation Agency has released details of its first round of appointments. Marino Riva becomes head of the administration and support services unit, Rolf Bass joins as head of evaluation of human medicines, Frances Nuttall is appointed as officer in charge of of personnel and administration, Gerard O'Malley is named as officer in charge of accounting, Sabine von Oesterreich assumes the post of officer in charge of pharmacovigilance and Peter Jones becomes officer in charge of procedures for veterinary products.