EMEA grants Lilly's enzastaurin OD status

The European Medicines Agency (EMEA) has designated US drug major Elil Lilly's oral anticancer agent enzastaurin an Orphan Drug for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme, a form of primary brain tumor.

The EMEA's opinion, which grants the agent marketing exclusivity benefits and patent extensions, is based on its belief that it could significantly improve patient outcomes. According to Phase II data presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in May 2005, enzastaurin patients with recurrent GM, which is among the most angiogenic of all tumors, experienced a significant tumor response rate with minimal side effects.