EMEA grants Lilly's enzastaurin OD status

The European Medicines Agency (EMEA) has designated US drug major Elil Lilly's oral anticancer agent enzastaurin an Orphan Drug for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme, a form of primary brain tumor.
The EMEA's opinion, which grants the agent marketing exclusivity benefits and patent extensions, is based on its belief that it could significantly improve patient outcomes. According to Phase II data presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in May 2005, enzastaurin patients with recurrent GM, which is among the most angiogenic of all tumors, experienced a significant tumor response rate with minimal side effects.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze