The European Medicines Evaluation Agency has published the first edition of what it envisages will be, at least initially, a new quarterly publication.
The EMEA "Human" Medicines News Letter is addressed to anyone interested in medicines evaluation and registration in the European Union, it says. Its aim is to convey important and updated information on key issues in the European regulatory environment, news of the Human Unit and its activities in the Agency. It will also profile people involved in activities related to the EMEA's work; the first issue focuses on Jean-Michel Alexandre, chairman of the Committee on Proprietary Medicinal Products.
