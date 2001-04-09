Friday 22 November 2024

EMEA orphan drug group meets patients

9 April 2001

The European Medicines Evaluation Agency has now released details of thefirst workshop to be held by the Agency's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products with patients organizations. The workshop was held in March, after the 11th meeting of the COMP.

The meeting was attended by 35 representatives of patient groups, including Yann Le Camm, COMP vice chairman, plus COMP chairman Josep Torrent-Farnell, the EMEA's management board chairman Keith Jones and executive director Thomas Lonngren, as well as other representatives of the EMEA, the COMP and the European Commission. They heard that since European Union legislation on orphan medicinal products was implemented nearly one year ago and the first products have been designated, the workshop was felt to be the ideal occasion to invite representatives of patient organizations to voice their expectations and concerns.

The aim of the meeting was to establish communication links with representatives of patients' groups, disseminate information and exchange views and expectations on development and access to orphan products.

