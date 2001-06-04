Emergency OCs go OTC in Belgium

Belgian Health Minister Magda Alvoet has announced that themorning-after contraceptive pill is to be made available over-the-counter at pharmacies from June 11.

The decision, which was made following the recommendation of the Public Health Ministry's medication committee, makes Belgium the second country after the UK to make the product, Schering Health Care's Norlevo (levonorgestrel), available without a prescription. The Minister described the move as "an emergency solution," given the increassing number of abortions in Belgium in women aged under 20.