Emergency OCs go OTC in Belgium

Belgian Health Minister Magda Alvoet has announced that themorning-after contraceptive pill is to be made available over-the-counter at pharmacies from June 11.
The decision, which was made following the recommendation of the Public Health Ministry's medication committee, makes Belgium the second country after the UK to make the product, Schering Health Care's Norlevo (levonorgestrel), available without a prescription. The Minister described the move as "an emergency solution," given the increassing number of abortions in Belgium in women aged under 20.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze