Emerging UK Companies At Biopartnering Europe

Several new and emerging biotechnology companies gave presentations atthe Biopartnering Europe conference, held October 6-7 in London, UK. This is the first of a series of articles focusing on the new players.
Prolifix Ltd
Prolifix of the UK is an early-stage biotechnology company with the objective of discovering and developing novel drugs for proliferative diseases. Formed in September 1995 with L1.5 million ($2.4 million) in start-up financing (L1 million of which came from Chugai of Japan), Prolifix had another financing round earlier this year and raised L5.5 million, providing enough cash to last the firm for the next two and a half years.
